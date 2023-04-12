Flyers visit the Blackhawks following Tippett’s 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (30-38-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Owen Tippett’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win.

Chicago is 14-23-3 at home and 26-49-6 overall. The Blackhawks are 22-11-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Philadelphia has a 12-20-8 record on the road and a 30-38-13 record overall. The Flyers have a -57 scoring differential, with 215 total goals scored and 272 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won the previous meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones has 12 goals and 24 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 18 goals and 36 assists for the Flyers. Rasmus Ristolainen has five assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (undisclosed), Philipp Kurashev: out for season (shoulder), Jarred Tinordi: day to day (hip), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder).

Flyers: Nick Seeler: day to day (illness), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .