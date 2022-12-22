Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 90, La Salle 65
Academy of the New Church 59, Middletown, Del. 56
Archbishop Carroll 65, Conrad, Del. 48
Berlin-Brothersvalley 70, Tyrone 45
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Carroll 33
Butler 75, Slippery Rock 48
Cedar Crest 49, Penn Manor 20
Conemaugh Township 64, Ferndale 21
Elizabethtown 49, Garden Spot 46
Ephrata 48, Donegal 43
Erie Cathedral Prep 69, Lou. Southern, Ky. 39
Greater Johnstown 75, Bedford 35
Hempfield 65, Manheim Township 40
Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Muhlenberg 62
Manheim Central 63, Conestoga Valley 58
McGuffey 34, Montclair Kimberley, N.J. 32
Milton Hershey 57, Red Land 43
Mount Lebanon 42, Westview, Tenn. 37
Muncy 56, Montoursville 27
New Castle 75, Marblehead, Mass. 59
North Star 61, Blacklick Valley 50
Notre Dame-Green Pond 54, Wilson 52
Palmerton 55, Catasauqua 21
Parkway West 47, Parkway Northwest 45
Penn Hills 73, Penn-Trafford 51
Philadelphia George Washington 64, Penn Treaty 20
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Salesianum, Del. 48
Philipsburg-Osceola 53, Moshannon Valley 27
Portage Area 77, Northern Cambria 25
SLA Beeber 49, Philadelphia Academy Charter 39
Strawberry Mansion 55, TECH Freire Charter 41
Uniontown 62, Salem, Mass. 37
United Christian Academy, N.J. 40, Kimberton Waldorf School 25
Warwick 44, Solanco 38
West Philadelphia 74, Paul Robeson 44
Williamsport 65, Pottsville 24
Windber 67, Conemaugh Valley 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/