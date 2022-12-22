Wednesday’s Scores

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 90, La Salle 65

Academy of the New Church 59, Middletown, Del. 56

Archbishop Carroll 65, Conrad, Del. 48

Berlin-Brothersvalley 70, Tyrone 45

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Carroll 33

Butler 75, Slippery Rock 48

Cedar Crest 49, Penn Manor 20

Conemaugh Township 64, Ferndale 21

Elizabethtown 49, Garden Spot 46

Ephrata 48, Donegal 43

Erie Cathedral Prep 69, Lou. Southern, Ky. 39

Greater Johnstown 75, Bedford 35

Hempfield 65, Manheim Township 40

Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Muhlenberg 62

Manheim Central 63, Conestoga Valley 58

McGuffey 34, Montclair Kimberley, N.J. 32

Milton Hershey 57, Red Land 43

Mount Lebanon 42, Westview, Tenn. 37

Muncy 56, Montoursville 27

New Castle 75, Marblehead, Mass. 59

North Star 61, Blacklick Valley 50

Notre Dame-Green Pond 54, Wilson 52

Palmerton 55, Catasauqua 21

Parkway West 47, Parkway Northwest 45

Penn Hills 73, Penn-Trafford 51

Philadelphia George Washington 64, Penn Treaty 20

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Salesianum, Del. 48

Philipsburg-Osceola 53, Moshannon Valley 27

Portage Area 77, Northern Cambria 25

SLA Beeber 49, Philadelphia Academy Charter 39

Strawberry Mansion 55, TECH Freire Charter 41

Uniontown 62, Salem, Mass. 37

United Christian Academy, N.J. 40, Kimberton Waldorf School 25

Warwick 44, Solanco 38

West Philadelphia 74, Paul Robeson 44

Williamsport 65, Pottsville 24

Windber 67, Conemaugh Valley 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/