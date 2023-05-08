Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Joey Krehbiel outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RF Chas McCormick from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Rylan Bannon to Sugar land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP James McArthur from Philadelphia for OF Junior Marin and cash considerations and then optioned him to Omaha (IL). Designated RF Franmil Reyes for assignment. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jose Cuas from Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Suarez on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF/OF Christopher Morel from Iowa (IL). Optioned OF Nelson Velasquez to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Frank German off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Ethan Lindrow to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Chris Owings from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Indianapolis. Added RHP Luis Ortiz to the taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent 2B Taylor Motter outright to Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed CF Victor Robles on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Named Zac Treece bullpen coach.

OTTAWA TITANS — Acquired C/OF J.D. Osborne from Lexington (Atlantic League).

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Jesen Therrien.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of OF Turner Hill to San Francisco (MLB). Recalled 3B Jale Alu from Rochester (IL)

BASEKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Denver G Nikola Jokic an undisclosed amount for making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside during May 7 game against Phoenix.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived Gs Kiana Williams and Stephanie Watts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tre Flowers to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Jaquan Amos. Waived DE Levi Brown.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Chandler Zavala to a rookie contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OL Nick Amoah, S Justin Broiles and TE Damien Caffrey. Signed TE Stephen Carlson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed FS Rodney McLeod.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Grant DuBose, LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie. Released LS Jack Coco.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LBs Jermaine Carter and Neville Hewitt.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Tyler Adams and Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DBs Montrae Braswell, Anthony Cook, Kahlef Hailassie, Martez Manuel and Isaiah Norman, G Jerome Carvin, Ts Chukwuebuka Godrick, Anderson Hardy and Blake Haynes, LBs Cam Jones and Isaiah Moore, DE Truman Jones, RB Deneric Prince and WR Nikko Remigio.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Jaquelin Roy to a rookie contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Terrell Burgess on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived S Andre Chachere. Signed TE Dan Arnold.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Brandon Allen, TE Troy Fumagalli and DL Marlon Davidson to one-year contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Robinson assistant general manager.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Tyrell Pigrome, WRs Otis Lanier, Michael O’Shea and Matt Cole and DE/LS Damian Jackson

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned RW Olivier Nadeau to Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Mackie Samoskevich to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Alexander Holtz and Tyce Thompson, Ds Simon Nemec and Topias Vilen and G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE FC — Announced head coach Ezra Hendrickson has been released.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced head coach Gerhard Struber and assistant coach Bernd Eibler have mutually agreed to part ways.

MLS Next Pro

REAL MONARCHS — Acquired D Jenthe Mertens on loan from SK Beveren (Belgian First Division A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANO PRIDE — Signed F Julie Doyle to a two-year contract.