Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 95, Leechburg 92
Bensalem 54, Council Rock North 42
Bethel Park 56, Baldwin 54
Bethlehem Liberty 53, Stroudsburg 48
Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42
Bodine 51, Mastbaum 36
Brentwood 58, Albert Gallatin 55
Brookville 58, Cambridge Springs 28
Burrell 59, St. Joseph 28
Calvary Christian 45, Plumstead Christian 36
Carbondale 54, Forest City 38
Carlynton 70, Burgettstown 38
Central Bucks East 61, Central Bucks South 58
Central Mountain 77, Mifflinburg 69
Chambersburg 47, Central Dauphin 44
Chartiers Valley 62, Seton-LaSalle 57
Cheltenham 57, Lower Moreland 48
Christopher Dock 62, Delco Christian 34
Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34
Coatesville 68, Bishop Shanahan 57
Collegium Charter School 58, Bristol 53
Conneaut Area 50, Maplewood 34
Cumberland Valley 53, Central Dauphin East 40
Daniel Boone 66, Garden Spot 63
Donegal 54, Conestoga Valley 45
Downingtown East 60, West Chester East 57
ELCO 58, Hamburg 52
East Juniata 50, Halifax 45
East Stroudsburg North 80, Nazareth Area 70
East Stroudsburg South 65, Allentown Dieruff 62
Eden Christian 63, Sewickley Academy 27
Elizabeth Forward 62, Ringgold 39
Elk County Catholic 61, Johnsonburg 25
Ellwood City 52, Central Valley 39
Ephrata 62, Penn Manor 35
Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Slippery Rock 34
Erie McDowell 68, Mercyhurst Prep 33
Fels 76, Hill Freedman 46
Forest Hills 66, Bishop McCort 47
Frankford 65, South Philadelphia 19
Franklin 59, Meadville 53
Franklin Regional 64, Hempfield 50
Freedom Area 64, Avella 30
Freeport 53, Derry 44
General McLane 66, Northwestern 31
Gettysburg 70, James Buchanan 43
Girard 55, Corry 45
Governor Mifflin 53, Lebanon 49
Greenwood 68, St. Joseph’s Catholic 48
Grove City 53, Oil City 39
Hampton 70, Deer Lakes 38
Haverford 43, Conestoga 36
Haverford School 63, Abington Friends 51
Hempfield 66, Muhlenberg 58
Iroquois 71, Youngsville 58
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Bethlehem Center 37
Juniata 48, Newport 21
Kutztown 58, Pequea Valley 45
Lancaster Catholic 59, Lancaster Mennonite 50
Latin Charter 53, Philadelphia Northeast 49
Laurel Highlands 72, Connellsville 45
Littlestown 58, Hanover 43
Malvern Phelps 43, Solebury 37
Mapletown 57, Frazier 51
Mars 66, Knoch 32
Masterman 49, Prep Charter 47
Middletown 54, East Pennsboro 47
Milton Hershey 61, Mechanicsburg 53
Monessen 61, Carmichaels 60
Moon 56, North Allegheny 49
Morgantown, W.Va. 76, Greater Latrobe 49
Neighborhood Academy 75, Clairton 63
New Castle 62, Hickory 51
North East 58, Fort Leboeuf 47
North Hills 72, Butler 71
North Penn 65, Central Bucks West 56
Northgate 72, Cornell 45
Norwin 42, Mount Pleasant 28
Nueva Esperanza 65, Edison 62
Oley Valley 58, Annville-Cleona 30
Olney Charter 79, SLA Beeber 69
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42, Ambridge 38
Overbrook 77, Audenried 71
Palumbo 69, String Theory Schools 60
Paul Robeson 66, High School of the Future 30
Penn Charter 41, La Salle 34
Penn Treaty 56, Motivation 43
Pennridge 60, Souderton 49
Pennsbury 52, Harry S. Truman 26
Perry Traditional Academy 65, Springdale 50
Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 54
Philadelphia George Washington 41, Martin Luther King 38
Pine-Richland 65, Fox Chapel 62
Plum 56, Propel Braddock Hills 47
Quaker Valley 42, Kennedy Catholic 39
Roxborough 76, Parkway Center City 24
Saegertown 62, Reynolds 57
Sankofa Freedom 63, Abraham Lincoln 44
Sayre 44, Tacony Academy 32
Schuylkill Valley 57, Upper Perkiomen 48
Science Leadership Center City 53, Parkway Northwest 39
Shady Side Academy 73, Avonworth 44
Sharon 65, Mercer 50
Shippensburg 86, Big Spring 37
Solanco 58, Cocalico 42
South Allegheny 53, Washington 46
Southmoreland 44, Yough 36
Spring Grove 62, South Western 60
Springfield Montco 43, New Hope-Solebury 37
Sto-Rox 70, Serra Catholic 68
Strath Haven 48, Marple Newtown 46
Strawberry Mansion 47, Freire Charter 37
Susquehannock 58, Kennard-Dale 55
Swenson 44, Elverson 40
TECH Freire Charter 71, Rush 34
Taylor Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 43
Thomas Jefferson 68, Steel Valley 56
Trinity 78, Keystone Oaks 49
Tulpehocken 52, Pottsgrove 50
Union 67, Blackhawk 64
Uniontown 103, Brownsville 33
Upper Dublin 61, Wissahickon 42
Vaux Big Picture 63, MAST Charter 58
Wallenpaupack 50, Dunmore 33
West Chester Henderson 65, Downingtown West 56
West Lawn Wilson 60, Manheim Township 53
West York 54, York Suburban 40
Western Beaver 76, Propel Montour High School 34
William Tennent 80, Upper Moreland 63
