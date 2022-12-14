AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

December 14, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 95, Leechburg 92

Bensalem 54, Council Rock North 42

Bethel Park 56, Baldwin 54

Bethlehem Liberty 53, Stroudsburg 48

Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42

Bodine 51, Mastbaum 36

Brentwood 58, Albert Gallatin 55

Brookville 58, Cambridge Springs 28

Burrell 59, St. Joseph 28

Calvary Christian 45, Plumstead Christian 36

Carbondale 54, Forest City 38

Carlynton 70, Burgettstown 38

Central Bucks East 61, Central Bucks South 58

Central Mountain 77, Mifflinburg 69

Chambersburg 47, Central Dauphin 44

Chartiers Valley 62, Seton-LaSalle 57

Cheltenham 57, Lower Moreland 48

Christopher Dock 62, Delco Christian 34

Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34

Coatesville 68, Bishop Shanahan 57

Collegium Charter School 58, Bristol 53

Conneaut Area 50, Maplewood 34

Cumberland Valley 53, Central Dauphin East 40

Daniel Boone 66, Garden Spot 63

Donegal 54, Conestoga Valley 45

Downingtown East 60, West Chester East 57

ELCO 58, Hamburg 52

East Juniata 50, Halifax 45

East Stroudsburg North 80, Nazareth Area 70

East Stroudsburg South 65, Allentown Dieruff 62

Eden Christian 63, Sewickley Academy 27

Elizabeth Forward 62, Ringgold 39

Elk County Catholic 61, Johnsonburg 25

    • Ellwood City 52, Central Valley 39

    Ephrata 62, Penn Manor 35

    Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Slippery Rock 34

    Erie McDowell 68, Mercyhurst Prep 33

    Fels 76, Hill Freedman 46

    Forest Hills 66, Bishop McCort 47

    Frankford 65, South Philadelphia 19

    Franklin 59, Meadville 53

    Franklin Regional 64, Hempfield 50

    Freedom Area 64, Avella 30

    Freeport 53, Derry 44

    General McLane 66, Northwestern 31

    Gettysburg 70, James Buchanan 43

    Girard 55, Corry 45

    Governor Mifflin 53, Lebanon 49

    Greenwood 68, St. Joseph’s Catholic 48

    Grove City 53, Oil City 39

    Hampton 70, Deer Lakes 38

    Haverford 43, Conestoga 36

    Haverford School 63, Abington Friends 51

    Hempfield 66, Muhlenberg 58

    Iroquois 71, Youngsville 58

    Jefferson-Morgan 49, Bethlehem Center 37

    Juniata 48, Newport 21

    Kutztown 58, Pequea Valley 45

    Lancaster Catholic 59, Lancaster Mennonite 50

    Latin Charter 53, Philadelphia Northeast 49

    Laurel Highlands 72, Connellsville 45

    Littlestown 58, Hanover 43

    Malvern Phelps 43, Solebury 37

    Mapletown 57, Frazier 51

    Mars 66, Knoch 32

    Masterman 49, Prep Charter 47

    Middletown 54, East Pennsboro 47

    Milton Hershey 61, Mechanicsburg 53

    Monessen 61, Carmichaels 60

    Moon 56, North Allegheny 49

    Morgantown, W.Va. 76, Greater Latrobe 49

    Neighborhood Academy 75, Clairton 63

    New Castle 62, Hickory 51

    North East 58, Fort Leboeuf 47

    North Hills 72, Butler 71

    North Penn 65, Central Bucks West 56

    Northgate 72, Cornell 45

    Norwin 42, Mount Pleasant 28

    Nueva Esperanza 65, Edison 62

    Oley Valley 58, Annville-Cleona 30

    Olney Charter 79, SLA Beeber 69

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42, Ambridge 38

    Overbrook 77, Audenried 71

    Palumbo 69, String Theory Schools 60

    Paul Robeson 66, High School of the Future 30

    Penn Charter 41, La Salle 34

    Penn Treaty 56, Motivation 43

    Pennridge 60, Souderton 49

    Pennsbury 52, Harry S. Truman 26

    Perry Traditional Academy 65, Springdale 50

    Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 54

    Philadelphia George Washington 41, Martin Luther King 38

    Pine-Richland 65, Fox Chapel 62

    Plum 56, Propel Braddock Hills 47

    Quaker Valley 42, Kennedy Catholic 39

    Roxborough 76, Parkway Center City 24

    Saegertown 62, Reynolds 57

    Sankofa Freedom 63, Abraham Lincoln 44

    Sayre 44, Tacony Academy 32

    Schuylkill Valley 57, Upper Perkiomen 48

    Science Leadership Center City 53, Parkway Northwest 39

    Shady Side Academy 73, Avonworth 44

    Sharon 65, Mercer 50

    Shippensburg 86, Big Spring 37

    Solanco 58, Cocalico 42

    South Allegheny 53, Washington 46

    Southmoreland 44, Yough 36

    Spring Grove 62, South Western 60

    Springfield Montco 43, New Hope-Solebury 37

    Sto-Rox 70, Serra Catholic 68

    Strath Haven 48, Marple Newtown 46

    Strawberry Mansion 47, Freire Charter 37

    Susquehannock 58, Kennard-Dale 55

    Swenson 44, Elverson 40

    TECH Freire Charter 71, Rush 34

    Taylor Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 43

    Thomas Jefferson 68, Steel Valley 56

    Trinity 78, Keystone Oaks 49

    Tulpehocken 52, Pottsgrove 50

    Union 67, Blackhawk 64

    Uniontown 103, Brownsville 33

    Upper Dublin 61, Wissahickon 42

    Vaux Big Picture 63, MAST Charter 58

    Wallenpaupack 50, Dunmore 33

    West Chester Henderson 65, Downingtown West 56

    West Lawn Wilson 60, Manheim Township 53

    West York 54, York Suburban 40

    Western Beaver 76, Propel Montour High School 34

    William Tennent 80, Upper Moreland 63

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.