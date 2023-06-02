Philadelphia Union host CF Montreal following shutout victory

CF Montreal (6-8-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (8-4-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia -193, Montreal +467, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 1-0, the Philadelphia Union face CF Montreal.

The Union are 7-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are sixth in the MLS giving up 15 goals.

Montreal is 5-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has a 4-0-1 record in games it scores two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Montreal won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has seven goals and four assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Romell Quioto has scored three goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 6-1-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured), Mikael Uhre (injured).

Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .