Carranza and the Philadelphia Union host Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC (6-6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (7-4-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia -168, Charlotte FC +442, Draw +303; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Carranza leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Charlotte FC after a two-goal showing against New York City FC.

The Union are 6-4-2 in Eastern Conference games. Carranza leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven. The Union have scored 23 goals.

Charlotte is 5-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference drawing 75 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carranza has seven goals and two assists for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has four goals and two assists for Charlotte. Enzo Copetti has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Charlotte: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured), Mikael Uhre (injured).

Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), George Marks (injured), McKinze Gaines (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured), Kerwin Vargas (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .