Philadelphia Union host the Chicago Fire in conference matchup

Chicago Fire (0-0-1) vs. Philadelphia Union (1-1-0)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia -228, Chicago +558, Draw +363; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Union finished 19-5-10 overall and 14-0-5 at home last season. The Union scored 72 goals and registered a goal differential of +46 last season.

The Fire compiled a 10-15-9 record overall in 2022 while finishing 4-9-4 in road games. The Fire averaged 1.1 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: None listed.

Fire: Justin Reynolds (injured), Sergio Oregel (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .