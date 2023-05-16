Philadelphia Union bring win streak into match with D.C. United

DC United (4-5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-4-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia -153, DC United +407, Draw +290; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union come into a matchup against D.C. United as winners of three consecutive games.

The Union are 4-4-1 in Eastern Conference games. The Union are fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing 14 goals.

United is 4-5-2 in conference games. United is 2-3 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Uhre has five goals for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Christian Benteke has five goals for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured), Mikael Uhre (injured).

United: Steve Birnbaum (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .