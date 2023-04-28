Cincinnati brings shutout streak into matchup with the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (2-3-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-0-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Cincinnati +117, Philadelphia +223, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati comes into a matchup against the Philadelphia Union after securing two straight shutout wins.

Cincinnati is 1-0-2 against conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 28 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Union are 2-3-0 against Eastern Conference teams. The Union are third in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Daniel Gazdag with two.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sergio Santos has two goals for Cincinnati. Junior Moreno has two goals and one assist.

Gazdag has scored two goals with two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Union: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Yuya Kubo (injured).

Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .