AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Cincinnati brings shutout streak into matchup with the Philadelphia Union

    By The Associated PressApril 28, 2023 GMT

    Philadelphia Union (2-3-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-0-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

    Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati +117, Philadelphia +223, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati comes into a matchup against the Philadelphia Union after securing two straight shutout wins.

    Cincinnati is 1-0-2 against conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 28 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

    The Union are 2-3-0 against Eastern Conference teams. The Union are third in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Daniel Gazdag with two.

    The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Sergio Santos has two goals for Cincinnati. Junior Moreno has two goals and one assist.

    Gazdag has scored two goals with two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has two goals.

    SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

    Union: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Yuya Kubo (injured).

    Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.