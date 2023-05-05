Uhre and the Philadelphia Union visit the New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union (3-4-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (1-3-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New York +110, Philadelphia +242, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Mikael Uhre leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after a three-goal showing against Toronto.

The Red Bulls are 1-3-2 in conference play. The Red Bulls are eighth in the league drawing 48 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The Union are 3-4-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union rank eighth in the league with 47 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cory Burke has one goal for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has one goal.

Uhre has scored five goals for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has three goals and four assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Red Bulls: Averaging 0.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Union: Averaging 1.6 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Matthew Nocita (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured), Luquinhas (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Union: Damion Onandi Lowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .