Uhre and the Philadelphia Union host Orlando City

Orlando City SC (1-1-2) vs. Philadelphia Union (2-2-0)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia -143, Orlando City SC +378, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Mikael Uhre leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Orlando City following a two-goal outing against CF Montreal.

The Union were 19-5-10 overall during the 2022 season while going 14-0-5 at home. The Union scored 72 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

Orlando went 14-14-6 overall and 5-7-6 on the road in the 2022 season. Orlando scored 44 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Andre Blake (injured).

Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .