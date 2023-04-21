AP NEWS
Toronto takes draw streak into matchup with the Philadelphia Union

By The Associated PressApril 21, 2023 GMT

Toronto FC (1-1-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (2-4-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -168, Toronto FC +419, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Union after playing to a draw in four straight games.

The Union are 2-4-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals led by Daniel Gazdag with three.

Toronto is 1-1-4 against conference opponents. Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing just nine goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has three goals and three assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has three goals.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored three goals with three assists for Toronto. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Union: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Toronto: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

    • Toronto: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.