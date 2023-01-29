Russell leads SE Missouri State over Eastern Illinois 79-68

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points and Southeast Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 79-68 on Saturday.

Russell added six assists for the Redhawks (12-11, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Adam Larson and Israel Barnes scored 11 points apiece. Larson blocked three shots.

Yaakema Rose Jr. finished with 15 points, eight assists and six steals for the Panthers (7-16, 3-7). Nick Ellington added 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Caleb Donaldson had 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Southeast Missouri State hosts Little Rock and Eastern Illinois travels to play Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .