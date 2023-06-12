Griner leads Phoenix against Seattle after 29-point game

Seattle Storm (1-6, 1-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-5, 1-4 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Seattle Storm after Brittney Griner scored 29 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 85-82 win over the Indiana Fever.

Phoenix went 7-11 in Western Conference action and 11-7 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 19.2 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

Seattle went 22-14 overall and 10-8 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Storm allowed opponents to score 78.4 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .