Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckeye 72, Glendale Independence 18
Florence 59, Tucson Palo Verde 24
Gilbert Christian 62, Ben Franklin 22
Gilbert Highland 49, West Point 25
Glendale Deer Valley 58, Prescott 23
Mesa Red Mountain 74, Phoenix Maryvale 10
Paradise Valley 60, Phoenix Central 32
Phoenix Bourgade 42, Chandler Valley Christian 28
Phoenix Cortez 58, Tempe Marcos de Niza 23
Phoenix Goldwater 63, Scottsdale Coronado 30
Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Corona Del Sol 36
Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Cottonwood Mingus 43
Queen Creek 50, Gila Ridge 29
Salome 50, Wellton Antelope 7
Scottsdale Saguaro 74, Poston Butte 56
Tempe McClintock 52, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 32
Tucson 67, Rio Rico 34
Tucson Catalina Foothills 58, Tucson Sunnyside 50
Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Arizona College Preparatory 29
Tucson Pueblo 69, Vista Grande 21
Tucson Sahuaro 70, American Leadership-Queen Creek 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coolidge vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/