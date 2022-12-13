AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckeye 72, Glendale Independence 18

Florence 59, Tucson Palo Verde 24

Gilbert Christian 62, Ben Franklin 22

Gilbert Highland 49, West Point 25

Glendale Deer Valley 58, Prescott 23

Mesa Red Mountain 74, Phoenix Maryvale 10

Paradise Valley 60, Phoenix Central 32

Phoenix Bourgade 42, Chandler Valley Christian 28

Phoenix Cortez 58, Tempe Marcos de Niza 23

Phoenix Goldwater 63, Scottsdale Coronado 30

Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Corona Del Sol 36

Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Cottonwood Mingus 43

Queen Creek 50, Gila Ridge 29

Salome 50, Wellton Antelope 7

Scottsdale Saguaro 74, Poston Butte 56

Tempe McClintock 52, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 32

Tucson 67, Rio Rico 34

Tucson Catalina Foothills 58, Tucson Sunnyside 50

Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Arizona College Preparatory 29

Tucson Pueblo 69, Vista Grande 21

Tucson Sahuaro 70, American Leadership-Queen Creek 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coolidge vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

