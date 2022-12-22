AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Florence 52, Lamar 46

Fort Collins 62, Lugoff-Elgin, S.C. 53

Grandview 73, Silverado, Nev. 67

Green Mountain 59, Chatfield 38

Longmont 60, Littleton 28

Pagosa Springs 60, Durango 35

Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 54, Overland 49

Regis Jesuit 91, Monarch 64

Rock Canyon 56, Patrick Henry, Calif. 37

Smoky Hill 72, Maricopa, Ariz. 55

The Vanguard School 64, Roaring Fork 45

ThunderRidge 84, Mesa Mountain View, Ariz. 78

Valor Christian 58, Casteel High School, Ariz. 56

Tarkanian Classic=

Pueblo Central 78, Timpanogos, Utah 74

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

