Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Florence 52, Lamar 46
Fort Collins 62, Lugoff-Elgin, S.C. 53
Grandview 73, Silverado, Nev. 67
Green Mountain 59, Chatfield 38
Longmont 60, Littleton 28
Pagosa Springs 60, Durango 35
Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 54, Overland 49
Regis Jesuit 91, Monarch 64
Rock Canyon 56, Patrick Henry, Calif. 37
Smoky Hill 72, Maricopa, Ariz. 55
The Vanguard School 64, Roaring Fork 45
ThunderRidge 84, Mesa Mountain View, Ariz. 78
Valor Christian 58, Casteel High School, Ariz. 56
Tarkanian Classic=
Pueblo Central 78, Timpanogos, Utah 74
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/