Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Republic 41
Bellarmine Prep 57, Anchorage Christian, Alaska 54
Bonney Lake 70, Enumclaw 58
Cashmere 60, Chelan 19
Columbia (White Salmon) 42, Riverside, Ore. 17
Connell 25, Granger 22
Deer Park 67, Rogers (Spokane) 25
Ellensburg 59, Chiawana 45
Ephrata 54, Royal 42
Ferris 55, Medical Lake 44
Ilwaco 65, Willapa Valley 41
La Center 40, Fort Vancouver 39
Lake City, Idaho 52, Lakeside (Seattle) 46
Liberty Christian 35, Irrigon, Ore. 33, OT
Lincoln 67, Sumner 33
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Columbia (Burbank) 32
Montesano 64, Adna 44
Mount Tahoma 77, River Ridge 39
Oakesdale 61, Wellpinit 34
Olympia 50, Phoenix Country Day, Ariz. 49
Pateros 58, Wilson Creek 14
Post Falls, Idaho 66, Eastmont 46
Potlatch, Idaho 45, Garfield-Palouse 16
Toutle Lake 63, Castle Rock 24
W. F. West 75, Mark Morris 46
Westside Christian Queens of the Court=
Regis, Ore. 46, King’s Way Christian School 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cascade (Everett) vs. Monroe, ccd.
Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane, ppd.
Concrete vs. Mount Vernon Christian, ccd.
Darrington vs. Orcas Island, ccd.
Eastlake vs. Moses Lake, ccd.
Juanita vs. Bothell, ccd.
Seattle Academy vs. Ballard, ccd.
Vashon Island vs. Bush, ccd.
___
