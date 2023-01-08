Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ash Fork 41, El Capitan 19
Casteel High School 43, Scottsdale Chaparral 34
Flagstaff 57, Phoenix St. Mary’s 36
Fredonia 41, Seligman 17
Ft. Thomas 45, Salome 13
Gilbert Christian 39, Yuma Catholic 31
Heber Mogollon 51, Winkelman Hayden 11
Holbrook 43, Chandler Valley Christian 37
Joseph City 67, Superior 9
Kayenta Monument Valley 54, Chinle 49
Kearny Ray 45, Mountainside 28
Kingman 54, Tonopah Valley 18
Lincoln 50, Cicero Preparatory Academy 17
Mesa Dobson 36, Mesa 35
Page 32, Winslow 26
Paradise Valley 47, Willow Canyon 40
Parker 53, Mohave Valley River Valley 7
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 38, Scottsdale Prep 18
Phoenix Desert Vista 74, Glendale O’Connor 48
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 56, Anthem Prep 20
Red Mesa 50, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 8
San Carlos 66, Globe 13
Sanders Valley 65, Keams Canyon Hopi 49
St. Johns 59, Many Farms 42
St. Michael 57, Cibecue 47
Thatcher 52, Show Low 45
Tucson Salpointe 48, Paradise Honors 22
Whiteriver Alchesay 56, Tuba City 47
Williams 66, Grand Canyon 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
San Miguel vs. The Gregory School, ccd.
