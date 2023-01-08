AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ash Fork 41, El Capitan 19

Casteel High School 43, Scottsdale Chaparral 34

Flagstaff 57, Phoenix St. Mary’s 36

Fredonia 41, Seligman 17

Ft. Thomas 45, Salome 13

Gilbert Christian 39, Yuma Catholic 31

Heber Mogollon 51, Winkelman Hayden 11

Holbrook 43, Chandler Valley Christian 37

Joseph City 67, Superior 9

Kayenta Monument Valley 54, Chinle 49

Kearny Ray 45, Mountainside 28

Kingman 54, Tonopah Valley 18

Lincoln 50, Cicero Preparatory Academy 17

Mesa Dobson 36, Mesa 35

Page 32, Winslow 26

Paradise Valley 47, Willow Canyon 40

Parker 53, Mohave Valley River Valley 7

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 38, Scottsdale Prep 18

Phoenix Desert Vista 74, Glendale O’Connor 48

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 56, Anthem Prep 20

Red Mesa 50, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 8

San Carlos 66, Globe 13

Sanders Valley 65, Keams Canyon Hopi 49

St. Johns 59, Many Farms 42

St. Michael 57, Cibecue 47

Thatcher 52, Show Low 45

Tucson Salpointe 48, Paradise Honors 22

Whiteriver Alchesay 56, Tuba City 47

Williams 66, Grand Canyon 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

San Miguel vs. The Gregory School, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.