Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 42, Phoenix Goldwater 35
Basis Charter Phoenix 58, Mountainside 23
Chandler Seton 61, Scottsdale Saguaro 28
Cottonwood Mingus 61, Bullhead City Mohave 18
Eagar Round Valley 51, St. Johns 48
Eastmark 36, Combs 28
Flagstaff 71, Bradshaw Mountain 45
Gilbert Mesquite 61, Phoenix St. Mary’s 27
Glendale Deer Valley 49, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 22
Highland Prep 46, Glendale North Pointe 20
Keams Canyon Hopi 80, Tuba City Greyhills 8
Kingman Academy of Learning 39, Trivium Prep 15
Many Farms 44, Pinon 34
Marana 49, Tucson Desert View 10
Miami 80, Globe 30
Mohave Accelerated 51, NFL YET College Prep Academy 33
Patagonia 33, San Simon 20
Peoria 54, Cactus 25
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 48, St John Paul II 23
Phoenix Christian 49, Glendale Prep 48
Phoenix Moon Valley 53, Phoenix Greenway 50
Phoenix Thunderbird 63, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 8
Poston Butte 45, Arizona College Preparatory 28
Rancho Solano Prep 36, Chandler Prep 26
Rio Rico 65, Douglas 51
Sahuarita 57, Walden Grove 21
Scottsdale Christian 37, Northwest Christian 18
Scottsdale Coronado 64, Apache Junction 29
Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Marana Mountain View 28
Tucson Pueblo 60, Tucson Sahuaro 56
Tucson Sabino 48, Tanque Verde 25
Tucson Salpointe 57, Tucson Canyon del Oro 18
Veritas Prep 52, San Tan Charter 7
Vista Grande 72, Phoenix Cortez 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
San Miguel vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/