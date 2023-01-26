AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 73, Desert Heights Prep 60

Arete-Mesa Prep 49, Gilbert Classical Academy 37

Avondale Westview 80, Glendale 39

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 87, St. Michael 70

Buckeye 81, Yuma Kofa 59

Campo Verde 73, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 67

Casteel High School 88, Casa Grande 53

Eagar Round Valley 58, Morenci 40

El Capitan 53, Milford, Utah 51

Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Sequoia Charter School 37

Goodyear Millenium 75, Canyon View 60

Higley 66, Williams Field 33

North Valley Christian Academy 55, Lincoln 20

Patagonia 50, Phoenix School-Deaf 14

Phoenix Central 89, Metro Tech 28

Phoenix Horizon 55, Scottsdale Chaparral 45

Phoenix North Canyon 78, Betty Fairfax High School 43

Phoenix South Mountain 38, Sierra Linda 30

Raymond S. Kellis 66, Glendale Apollo 51

Salome 71, North Phoenix Preparatory 20

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 59, Scottsdale Notre Dame 53

Seligman 59, Grand Canyon 56

Show Low 68, Lakeside Blue Ridge 53

St. Johns 76, Pinon 63

The Gregory School 55, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 0

Tucson Catalina Foothills 53, Tucson Cholla 50

Tucson Desert Christian 78, Sequoia Pathway 58

Youngker High School 70, Phoenix Washington 65

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

