Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 73, Desert Heights Prep 60
Arete-Mesa Prep 49, Gilbert Classical Academy 37
Avondale Westview 80, Glendale 39
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 87, St. Michael 70
Buckeye 81, Yuma Kofa 59
Campo Verde 73, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 67
Casteel High School 88, Casa Grande 53
Eagar Round Valley 58, Morenci 40
El Capitan 53, Milford, Utah 51
Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Sequoia Charter School 37
Goodyear Millenium 75, Canyon View 60
Higley 66, Williams Field 33
North Valley Christian Academy 55, Lincoln 20
Patagonia 50, Phoenix School-Deaf 14
Phoenix Central 89, Metro Tech 28
Phoenix Horizon 55, Scottsdale Chaparral 45
Phoenix North Canyon 78, Betty Fairfax High School 43
Phoenix South Mountain 38, Sierra Linda 30
Raymond S. Kellis 66, Glendale Apollo 51
Salome 71, North Phoenix Preparatory 20
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 59, Scottsdale Notre Dame 53
Seligman 59, Grand Canyon 56
Show Low 68, Lakeside Blue Ridge 53
St. Johns 76, Pinon 63
The Gregory School 55, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 0
Tucson Catalina Foothills 53, Tucson Cholla 50
Tucson Desert Christian 78, Sequoia Pathway 58
Youngker High School 70, Phoenix Washington 65
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/