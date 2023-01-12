Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 78, Phoenix Goldwater 40
American Leadership-Gilbert 73, American Leadership-Queen Creek 51
Arizona College Preparatory 68, Poston Butte 54
Basis Charter Phoenix 50, Mountainside 32
Bradshaw Mountain 52, Flagstaff 38
Bullhead City Mohave 49, Cottonwood Mingus 48
Eagar Round Valley 50, St. Johns 30
El Mirage Dysart 60, Tempe 41
Gilbert Mesquite 88, Phoenix St. Mary’s 86
Globe 65, Miami 37
Highland Prep 81, Glendale North Pointe 26
Keams Canyon Hopi 70, Tuba City Greyhills 29
Kearny Ray 58, San Miguel 50, OT
Marana Mountain View 61, Tucson Flowing Wells 28
Mohave Accelerated 68, NFL YET College Prep Academy 60
Orme 74, American Heritage 34
Peoria 84, Cactus 63
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 97, St John Paul II 21
Phoenix Christian 63, Glendale Prep 41
Phoenix Cortez 67, Vista Grande 56
Pinon 74, Many Farms 44
Rio Rico 49, Douglas 37
Safford 60, Silver, N.M. 55
Scottsdale Christian 71, Northwest Christian 64
Scottsdale Coronado 47, Apache Junction 26
Tempe Marcos de Niza 48, Phoenix Arcadia 39
Trivium Prep 71, Kingman Academy of Learning 47
Tucson 81, Maricopa 63
Tucson Sabino 62, Tanque Verde 59
Tucson Sahuaro 62, Tucson Pueblo 50
Tucson Salpointe 65, Tucson Canyon del Oro 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoenix Greenway vs. Phoenix Moon Valley, ccd.
