Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avondale Westview 62, Lake Havasu 10
Ben Franklin 45, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 28
Bisbee 56, Tucson Santa Rita 11
Buckeye 72, Glendale 4
Campo Verde 82, Casa Grande 38
Chandler Hamilton 73, Chandler 41
Cibecue 58, Superior 24
Coolidge 55, ALA-Anthem South 4
El Capitan 50, Seligman 7
Flagstaff 71, Prescott 43
Florence 33, San Tan Foothills 18
Gila Ridge 51, San Luis 12
Gilbert Highland 46, Queen Creek 36
Glendale Apollo 51, Glendale Arizona IHS 43
Glendale North Pointe 48, Anthem Prep 22
Glendale O’Connor 65, Boulder Creek 38
Grand Canyon 31, Fredonia 28
Kayenta Monument Valley 66, Ganado 57
Lee Williams High School 59, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
Mesa Westwood 56, Mesa Skyline 41
Mohave Accelerated 47, Bagdad 20
North 60, Phoenix Maryvale 19
Parker 49, Odyssey Institute 28
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 46, Higley 33
Phoenix Pinnacle 71, Phoenix Sunnyslope 47
Phoenix South Mountain 55, Metro Tech 48
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 49, Cicero Preparatory Academy 18
Pusch Ridge Christian 70, Tucson Catalina Magnet 4
Rock Point 70, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 15
Safford 57, Tucson Amphitheater 38
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 54, Mayer 30
Scottsdale Chaparral 71, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 38
Scottsdale Notre Dame 67, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 38
Sells Baboquivari 43, Patagonia 37
Shadow Ridge 63, Maricopa 23
Snowflake 62, Payson 44
Tempe McClintock 58, Betty Fairfax High School 39
Thatcher 56, Tucson Sabino 11
Tonopah Valley 24, Mohave Valley River Valley 22
Tucson Catalina Foothills 56, Nogales 47
Tucson Desert Christian 32, Kearny Ray 11
Tucson Rincon 76, Tucson Cholla 22
Tucson Sunnyside 62, Tucson Arizona IRHS 49
Wellton Antelope 38, North Valley Christian Academy 28
Wickenburg 36, Camp Verde 29
Williams 52, Ash Fork 22
Williams Field 43, Casteel High School 31
Willow Canyon 50, Paradise Valley 45
Winkelman Hayden 35, Phoenix School-Deaf 15
Winslow 69, Lakeside Blue Ridge 35
Yuma 36, Yuma Kofa 35
Yuma Catholic 51, ALA-West Foothills 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Corona Del Sol vs. Phoenix Desert Vista, ccd.
Joseph City vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.
Lourdes Catholic vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.
Shonto vs. Red Mesa, ccd.
