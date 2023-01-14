AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avondale Westview 62, Lake Havasu 10

Ben Franklin 45, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 28

Bisbee 56, Tucson Santa Rita 11

Buckeye 72, Glendale 4

Campo Verde 82, Casa Grande 38

Chandler Hamilton 73, Chandler 41

Cibecue 58, Superior 24

Coolidge 55, ALA-Anthem South 4

El Capitan 50, Seligman 7

Flagstaff 71, Prescott 43

Florence 33, San Tan Foothills 18

Gila Ridge 51, San Luis 12

Gilbert Highland 46, Queen Creek 36

Glendale Apollo 51, Glendale Arizona IHS 43

Glendale North Pointe 48, Anthem Prep 22

Glendale O’Connor 65, Boulder Creek 38

Grand Canyon 31, Fredonia 28

Kayenta Monument Valley 66, Ganado 57

Lee Williams High School 59, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7

Mesa Westwood 56, Mesa Skyline 41

Mohave Accelerated 47, Bagdad 20

North 60, Phoenix Maryvale 19

Parker 49, Odyssey Institute 28

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 46, Higley 33

Phoenix Pinnacle 71, Phoenix Sunnyslope 47

Phoenix South Mountain 55, Metro Tech 48

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 49, Cicero Preparatory Academy 18

Pusch Ridge Christian 70, Tucson Catalina Magnet 4

Rock Point 70, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 15

Safford 57, Tucson Amphitheater 38

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 54, Mayer 30

Scottsdale Chaparral 71, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 38

Scottsdale Notre Dame 67, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 38

    • Sells Baboquivari 43, Patagonia 37

    Shadow Ridge 63, Maricopa 23

    Snowflake 62, Payson 44

    Tempe McClintock 58, Betty Fairfax High School 39

    Thatcher 56, Tucson Sabino 11

    Tonopah Valley 24, Mohave Valley River Valley 22

    Tucson Catalina Foothills 56, Nogales 47

    Tucson Desert Christian 32, Kearny Ray 11

    Tucson Rincon 76, Tucson Cholla 22

    Tucson Sunnyside 62, Tucson Arizona IRHS 49

    Wellton Antelope 38, North Valley Christian Academy 28

    Wickenburg 36, Camp Verde 29

    Williams 52, Ash Fork 22

    Williams Field 43, Casteel High School 31

    Willow Canyon 50, Paradise Valley 45

    Winkelman Hayden 35, Phoenix School-Deaf 15

    Winslow 69, Lakeside Blue Ridge 35

    Yuma 36, Yuma Kofa 35

    Yuma Catholic 51, ALA-West Foothills 15

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Corona Del Sol vs. Phoenix Desert Vista, ccd.

    Joseph City vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.

    Lourdes Catholic vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.

    Shonto vs. Red Mesa, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

