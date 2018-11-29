FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Alle-Kiski Valley H.S. lookahead: Week of Nov. 5-10

 
Monday

Hockey

• Burrell will look to keep its perfect start to the season going as the Bucs (5-0) visit Bishop Canevin (1-3) in a Division II game at Ice Castle. Dylan Zelonka (19 points) and Tyler Stewart (16) are averaging more than three points per game for Burrell.

• Fox Chapel and Sewickley Academy (2-3) begin the week tied in the Class A North standings, and they’ll face off at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center. The Foxes (2-2) are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 7-2 triumph over Blackhawk.

• Kiski Area hopes to move up in the Class A South/East standings, and the Cavaliers (1-4) will get an opportunity in a game against first-place Norwin at Center Ice Arena. This marks the first of two consecutive games between Kiski Area and Norwin (4-1).

• Plum still is searching for its first win of the season, and the Mustangs hope to get it as Quaker Valley (1-4) visits Pittsburgh Ice Arena in Class AA. Anthony Adamski has a team-high eight points for Plum (0-3-0-1).

Tuesday

Boys soccer

Deer Lakes makes its state playoff debut as the Lancers take on District 10 champion Fairview in a PIAA Class AA first-round game at Dollinger Field in Erie. The Lancers are coming off a 7-1 victory over Charleroi in the WPIAL consolation game last week.

Girls volleyball

The PIAA playoffs begin, and Knoch will stay local as the WPIAL champion Knights take on fourth-place WPIAL finisher Elizabeth Forward in a Class AAA first-round game at 7 p.m. at North Catholic. Knoch is attempting to win its second consecutive state title.

Coming off a WPIAL semifinal loss to Frazier, Freeport will attempt to bounce back in a PIAA Class AA first-round match against District 9 champion Redbank Valley at DuBois Area High School. The Yellowjackets won the PIAA title last year even after losing in the WPIAL finals and will try to achieve a similar feat this season.

Thursday

Hockey

Freeport scored a thrilling overtime win last week over Deer Lakes, and the Yellowjackets (2-3) will try to make it two in a row as West Allegheny (4-1) visits Belmont Complex. After a hat trick against Deer Lakes, Alex Colflesh leads Freeport with nine points.

Meanwhile, Deer Lakes (1-2-0-1) will attempt to put the overtime loss against Freeport in the rearview mirror as the Lancers visit Blackhawk (1-4) in Class A North. Shane Miller (13 points) leads Deer Lakes in scoring.

Coming off a 5-2 loss to Central Valley, Knoch (1-2) attempts to get back on the winning track as the Knights visit Morgantown for a Division II game.

Soccer/girls volleyball

Should Deer Lakes’ boys soccer team or Freeport’s and Knoch’s girls volleyball team win Tuesday, they would play in the PIAA quarterfinals Thursday at sites and times to be determined.

Friday

Football

Although no Alle-Kiski Valley teams won in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, the postseason rolls on with the semifinals in Class 6A, 4A, 3A and A and the quarterfinals in Class 5A and 2A. Eight bids to Heinz Field will be determined.