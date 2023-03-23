AP NEWS
Pittsburgh visits Dallas after Carter’s 2-goal game

By The Associated PressMarch 23, 2023 GMT

Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-19-14, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -162, Penguins +138; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Dallas Stars after Jeff Carter’s two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Penguins’ 5-2 win.

Dallas has a 17-9-9 record at home and a 38-19-14 record overall. The Stars have a 7-6-11 record in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh has a 16-15-5 record on the road and a 35-26-10 record overall. The Penguins have a 32-5-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 2-1. Carter scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Heiskanen has 11 goals and 50 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored seven goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 30 goals and 54 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Mason Marchment: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

    Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Jeff Petry: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

