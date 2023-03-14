Penguins host the Canadiens after overtime win

Montreal Canadiens (26-35-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Penguins -331, Canadiens +261; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Montreal Canadiens after the Penguins knocked off the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 19-9-5 record at home and a 34-22-10 record overall. The Penguins are 7-5-6 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Montreal is 26-35-6 overall and 12-18-3 in road games. The Canadiens serve 11.8 penalty minutes per game to rank third in NHL play.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Zucker has scored 24 goals with 18 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicholas Suzuki has 21 goals and 30 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (lower body), Ryan Poehling: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: day to day (lower body), Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Justin Barron: day to day (upper body), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: out (illness), Rem Pitlick: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Harris: day to day (lower-body), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .