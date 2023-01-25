AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 68, Londonderry 41

Bedford 83, Portsmouth 54

Berlin 58, Inter-Lakes 48

Coe-Brown 73, ConVal 61

Franklin 48, Moultonborough 46

Gilford 66, Kearsarge 32

Gorham 45, Lisbon 7

Kennett 48, Lebanon 44

Kingswood 56, Milford 44

Laconia 56, Hanover 52

Lin-Wood 66, Groveton 57

Manchester West 61, Merrimack Valley 54

Mascoma Valley 67, Newfound Regional 34

Nashua North 63, Bishop Guertin 57

Nashua South 59, Exeter 57

Pelham 64, John Stark 35

Pembroke Academy 81, Plymouth Regional 56

Pinkerton 87, Salem 42

Pittsfield 61, Mount Royal 32

Stevens 73, Hillsboro-Deering 46

White Mountains 72, Colebrook 57

