AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Etienne scores 16, Southern beats Alabama State 66-52

    March 3, 2023 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bryson Etienne scored 16 points and Southern beat Alabama State 66-52 on Thursday night.

    Etienne added seven rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (15-15, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). P.J. Byrd scored 12 and handed out seven assists.

    Antonio Madlock and Roland McCoy both scored 11 to lead the Hornets (8-22, 6-11). Madlock added six rebounds.

    NEXT UP

    Both teams play on Saturday. Southern hosts Alabama A&M, while Alabama State travels to play Grambling.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.