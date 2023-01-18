Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor Christian 43, Schenck 41
Central Aroostook 79, Ashland Community 35
Dirigo 65, Carrabec 63
Ellsworth 72, Foxcroft Academy 62
Fort Fairfield 42, Hodgdon 38
Fort Kent Community 66, Van Buren District 20
Fryeburg Academy 69, Poland Regional/Whittier 46
Gray-New Gloucester 62, Mt. Ararat 43
Monmouth Academy 67, Richmond 46
Thornton Academy 82, South Portland 61
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 59, St. Dominic Regional 53
Valley 49, Greenville 42
Winthrop 54, North Yarmouth Academy 42
Yarmouth 68, Brunswick 55
___
