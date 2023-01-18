AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor Christian 43, Schenck 41

Central Aroostook 79, Ashland Community 35

Dirigo 65, Carrabec 63

Ellsworth 72, Foxcroft Academy 62

Fort Fairfield 42, Hodgdon 38

Fort Kent Community 66, Van Buren District 20

Fryeburg Academy 69, Poland Regional/Whittier 46

Gray-New Gloucester 62, Mt. Ararat 43

Monmouth Academy 67, Richmond 46

Thornton Academy 82, South Portland 61

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 59, St. Dominic Regional 53

Valley 49, Greenville 42

Winthrop 54, North Yarmouth Academy 42

Yarmouth 68, Brunswick 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

