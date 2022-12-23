Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 62, Lake Stevens 51
Bothell 79, Seattle Prep 69
Brewster 76, Napavine 60
Davenport 66, Columbia (Burbank) 49
Everett 74, Thomas Jefferson 60
Ferris 75, Post Falls, Idaho 39
Foss 68, Port Angeles 61
Gig Harbor 70, Lynden 63
Ingraham 59, Glacier Peak 58
Juanita 64, Snohomish 61
Kentridge 68, Emerald Ridge 49
Lincoln 61, Rogers (Puyallup) 60
Mariner 64, Marysville-Getchell 50
Mount Baker 79, Granite Falls 47
Perry, Ariz. 60, Olympia 51
Rainier 60, Raymond 32
Reardan 61, Kettle Falls 44
Renton 66, West Valley (Yakima) 56
Wellpinit 78, Yakama Tribal 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South Bend vs. Winlock, ccd.
