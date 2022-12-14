Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor Christian 34, Penobscot Valley 33
Biddeford 50, Gray-New Gloucester 45
Cape Elizabeth 50, Waynflete 42
Cheverus 79, Deering 52
Cony 83, Erskine Academy 42
Falmouth 57, Kennebunk 50
Gorham 73, Sanford 48
Hampden Academy 65, Edward Little 44
Lisbon 66, Buckfield 33
Madison Area Memorial 79, Telstar Regional 38
Maranacook Community 68, Lake Region 62
Medomak Valley 65, Leavitt Area 27
Monmouth Academy 67, Mt. Abram 56
Mount View 70, Belfast Area 30
Mt. Ararat 66, Camden Hills Regional 52
Noble 74, Massabesic 55
Nokomis Regional 39, Bangor 26
Oceanside (Coop) 81, Lincoln Academy 65
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 56, Lewiston 44
Portland 42, Bonny Eagle 28
Seacoast Christian School 75, Pine Tree Academy 40
Skowhegan Area 67, Mt. Blue 45
South Portland 66, Windham 46
St. Dominic Regional 57, Islesboro Central 32
Thornton Academy 71, Scarborough 29
Westbrook 71, Fryeburg Academy 42
Winslow 80, Maine Central Institute 44
Winthrop 79, Wiscasset 13
