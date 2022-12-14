AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

December 14, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor Christian 34, Penobscot Valley 33

Biddeford 50, Gray-New Gloucester 45

Cape Elizabeth 50, Waynflete 42

Cheverus 79, Deering 52

Cony 83, Erskine Academy 42

Falmouth 57, Kennebunk 50

Gorham 73, Sanford 48

Hampden Academy 65, Edward Little 44

Lisbon 66, Buckfield 33

Madison Area Memorial 79, Telstar Regional 38

Maranacook Community 68, Lake Region 62

Medomak Valley 65, Leavitt Area 27

Monmouth Academy 67, Mt. Abram 56

Mount View 70, Belfast Area 30

Mt. Ararat 66, Camden Hills Regional 52

Noble 74, Massabesic 55

Nokomis Regional 39, Bangor 26

Oceanside (Coop) 81, Lincoln Academy 65

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 56, Lewiston 44

Portland 42, Bonny Eagle 28

Seacoast Christian School 75, Pine Tree Academy 40

Skowhegan Area 67, Mt. Blue 45

South Portland 66, Windham 46

St. Dominic Regional 57, Islesboro Central 32

Thornton Academy 71, Scarborough 29

Westbrook 71, Fryeburg Academy 42

Winslow 80, Maine Central Institute 44

Winthrop 79, Wiscasset 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

