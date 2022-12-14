AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 69, Fruitland, Idaho 65

Banks 52, Valley Catholic 35

Bonanza 70, Illinois Valley 59

Burns 70, Grant Union 48

Cascade 67, The Dalles 54

Central 73, Lebanon 53

Chiloquin 53, North Lake/Paisley 46

Churchill 41, Sunset 39

Clatskanie 56, Portland Adventist 47

Columbia Christian 59, Trinity 22

Condon 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 12

Corvallis 50, McKay 40

Cottage Grove 73, Sisters 56

Country Christian 68, St. Stephens Academy 16

Crater 70, Roseburg 69

Crescent Valley 65, South Albany 64

Crook County 69, Caldera 47

Crosshill Christian 61, C.S. Lewis 17

David Douglas 75, Franklin 61

De La Salle 68, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 50

Douglas 73, Reedsport 41

East Linn Christian 43, Kennedy 42

Gladstone 64, Tillamook 43

Glencoe 58, Aloha 46

Gold Beach 88, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 79

Grants Pass 49, Sprague 38

Gresham 95, Lake Oswego 72

Harrisburg 50, Santiam Christian 48

Henley 59, Yreka, Calif. 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Heppner 69, Echo 59

Irrigon 50, Riverside 49

Jefferson PDX 72, Westview 55

Joseph 44, Elgin 23

Junction City 59, Creswell 34

Klamath 51, St. Mary’s 40

La Pine 47, Sutherlin 19

Lewiston, Idaho 72, Pendleton 31

Liberty 63, Lakeridge 55

Lincoln 69, Jesuit 66

Lowell 76, Yoncalla 46

Mannahouse Christian 69, Horizon Christian Hood River 25

Sports

  • Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

  • AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal

  • Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

  • Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final

    • Marshfield 44, Siuslaw 41

    McNary 68, Forest Grove 49

    Monroe 54, Umpqua Valley Christian 41

    Mountain View 53, Thurston 39

    Mountainside 71, Benson 61, OT

    New Hope Christian 52, Riddle 47

    North Bend 69, Brookings-Harbor 47

    North Eugene 58, Willamette 50

    North Marion 75, Molalla 43

    North Salem 59, Newberg 46

    Oakland 58, Coquille 57

    Open Door 78, Portland Waldorf 32

    Oregon City 68, Nelson 48

    Parma, Idaho 81, Vale 78, OT

    Payette, Idaho 55, Ontario 42

    Perrydale 35, St. Paul 25

    Phoenix 47, Eagle Point 42

    Pleasant Hill 75, North Valley 37

    Ridgeview 48, Marist 47

    Rogue River 30, Camas Valley 29

    Santiam 85, Scio 24

    Sheldon 75, Springfield 30

    Sheridan 38, Waldport 34

    Sherman 79, Gilchrist 33

    South Eugene 74, Southridge 73

    South Wasco County 86, Stanfield 70

    Tigard 65, Wells 56

    Touchet, Wash. 50, Griswold 20

    Triangle Lake 44, Mapleton 17

    Tualatin 77, Sherwood 58

    Warrenton 53, Horizon Christian Tualatin 37

    West Albany 69, Dallas 33

    West Linn 72, West Salem 53

    Willamette Valley Christian 57, Oregon School for Deaf 17

    Woodburn 53, Silverton 34

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Days Creek vs. Central Christian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.