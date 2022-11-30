No. 8 Iowa State routs SIU-Edwardsville, 93-43

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as No. 8 Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville 93-43 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (6-1) were playing just 48 hours after suffering their first loss - to North Carolina in Portland, Ore. on Sunday - and returning home around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

“We’re always excited to play,” Donarski said. “I think after what we experienced in Portland, we were really eager to get going again. The sooner this game came, the better.”

Emily Ryan contributed 13 points for Iowa State. Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares each scored 11. Soares also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Donarski finished seven of 13 shooting from the floor, made all six of her free throws and recorded six assists.

“I thought we played hard,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Lexi and Emily were really good. You never know what’s going to happen, but I was proud of how we approached it tonight.”

Olivia Clayton and Ajulu Thatha each scored 7 points for SIU-Edwardsville (0-6) which shot just 26.2 percent for the game.

The Cyclones used a 15-5 run in the first quarter to seize control. Donarski made a layup and hit two free throws to give Iowa State a 26-11 lead.

Another 8-0 run early in the second quarter helped the Cyclones build a 38-17 advantage. Four consecutive free throws by Joens made it 44-19.

“They have five (players) and two more who come off the bench, who can score in double figures at any moment,” SIU-Edwardsville coach Samantha Quigley Smith said. “So, you have to be able to contain people. You have to be able to guard someone one-on-one. I don’t know that we did a great job of that.”

Iowa State shot 52.9 percent in the first half (18 of 34) and scored 17 points off turnovers.

The Cyclones lead eventually grew to 62-22 early in the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State made an emphatic bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season. The Cyclones should make their 12th straight appearance in the top ten when next week’s poll comes out.

UP NEXT

SIU-Edwardsville: plays the second game of a six-game road swing Dec. 6 at Louisville.

Iowa State: The Cyclones visit No. 10 Iowa on Dec. 7.