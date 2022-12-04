Sjolund scores 18, Portland beats N. Dakota 90-69

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund’s 18 points helped Portland defeat North Dakota 90-69 on Saturday night.

Sjolund also had seven rebounds for the Pilots (7-4). Tyler Robertson scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and five assists. Moses Wood shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Fightin’ Hawks (5-5) were led by Mitchell Sueker, who recorded 15 points. A’Jahni Levias added 11 points for North Dakota. B.J. Omot also had 10 points.

Portland led North Dakota 44-30 at the half, with Robertson (10 points) their high scorer before the break. Portland outscored North Dakota in the second half by seven points, with Sjolund scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.