Portland Timbers host Dallas in Western Conference action

FC Dallas (7-5-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (4-7-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland +106, FC Dallas +249, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.

The Timbers are 4-5-5 in Western Conference games. The Timbers have a 2-5 record in one-goal games.

Dallas is 6-4-5 against Western Conference teams. Jesus Ferreira leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 10 goals. Dallas has scored 21.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has scored four goals with two assists for the Timbers. Diego Chara has two goals over the last 10 games.

Ferreira has 10 goals for Dallas. Jader Obrian has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (injured), Ema Twumasi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.