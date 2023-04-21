Cincinnati hosts the Portland Timbers on 4-game home winning streak

Portland Timbers (2-4-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (5-1-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Cincinnati -179, Portland +462, Draw +313; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Portland Timbers aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati is 4-0-0 in home games. Cincinnati is 5-0 in games decided by one goal.

The Timbers are 0-3-1 in road games. The Timbers have a 1-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sergio Santos has scored three goals for Cincinnati. Junior Moreno has two goals and one assist.

Juan David Mosquera Lopez has two goals and one assist for the Timbers. Zac Mcgraw has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Timbers: Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), David Bingham (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .