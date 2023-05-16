Evander and the Portland Timbers visit Real Salt Lake

Portland Timbers (4-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-6-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Real Salt Lake -118, Portland +287, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Evander leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with Real Salt Lake fresh off of a two-goal performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

RSL is 2-5-2 in conference play. RSL is sixth in the MLS drawing 61 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

The Timbers are 4-3-3 in Western Conference games. The Timbers rank seventh in the MLS with 18 goals led by Evander with four.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has scored three goals with one assist for RSL. Anderson Julio has one goal over the last 10 games.

Evander has scored four goals with two assists for the Timbers. Diego Chara has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Anderson Julio (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured), Bode Davis (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured).

Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .