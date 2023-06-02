Seattle Sounders host the Portland Timbers in conference play

Portland Timbers (4-7-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (8-6-2, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Seattle -141, Portland +358, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers square off in conference play.

The Sounders are 7-5-2 in conference games. The Sounders are third in the Western Conference giving up just 14 goals.

The Timbers are 4-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers have a 1-4-1 record in games they score a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Timbers won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored nine goals for the Sounders. Fredy Montero has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

Evander has scored four goals with two assists for the Timbers. Franck Boli has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .