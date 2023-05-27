Sporting Kansas City hosts the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

Portland Timbers (4-6-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-8-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City -119, Portland +315, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.

Sporting KC is 2-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has scored nine goals while allowing 21 for a -12 goal differential.

The Timbers are 4-4-4 in Western Conference games. The Timbers have a 2-5 record in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Timbers won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has two goals and one assist for Sporting KC. William Agada has scored one goal over the past 10 games.

Evander has four goals and two assists for the Timbers. Diego Chara has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Khiry Shelton (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured).

Timbers: Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), David Ayala (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .