Portland Timbers host Saint Louis City SC in Western Conference action

Saint Louis City SC (2-0-0) vs. Portland Timbers (1-1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Portland -107, Saint Louis +268, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and Saint Louis City SC square off in conference action.

The Timbers put together an 11-10-13 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 8-3-6 in home matches. The Timbers scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 53.

Saint Louis takes the field for the third game in franchise history. Saint Louis has outscored opponents 6-3 through its first two games of MLS play.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).

Saint Louis: Isak Jensen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .