Becher and the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (1-3-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-2-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Vancouver -113, Portland +279, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Simon Becher leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after a two-goal performance against CF Montreal.

The Whitecaps are 0-2-3 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are sixth in the MLS with 28 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Timbers are 1-2-2 against conference opponents. The Timbers are sixth in the Western Conference with six goals led by Tega Ikoba with one.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becher has three goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ali Ahmed has one goal and one assist.

Ikoba has one goal for the Timbers. Juan David Mosquera Lopez has one goal and one assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEASON SO FAR: Whitecaps: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Sergio Cordova (injured), Alessandro Schopf (injured).

Timbers: Yimmi Chara (injured), David Ayala (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Evander (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), David Bingham (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .