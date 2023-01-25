AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 69, Fluvanna 63

Alexandria City 63, James Robinson 50

Altavista 83, Appomattox 41

Amelia Academy 92, Tidewater Academy 70

Auburn 64, Grayson County 40

Banner Christian 65, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32

Bassett 73, Patrick County 60

Bath County 64, Craig County 46

Betsy Layne, Ky. 80, Mountain Mission 77, OT

Briar Woods 48, Stone Bridge 46, OT

Broadwater Academy 55, StoneBridge School 43

Brooke Point 50, Riverbend 48

Buckingham County 84, Randolph-Henry 34

Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29

Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Norfolk Academy 40

Carmel 68, Williamsburg Christian Academy 35

Carver Academy 88, Charles City County High School 66

Catholic 57, Benedictine 42

Cave Spring 81, Christiansburg 41

Central - Wise 45, Union 43

Chelsea Academy 88, Trinity at Meadowview 54

Christchurch 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 49

Courtland 65, James Monroe 52

Cumberland 64, Central of Lunenburg 59

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern View 83, Caroline 52

Fort Chiswell 62, Giles 53

Frank Cox 49, Bayside 41

Franklin County 73, Staunton River 40

Gainesville 63, Osbourn 52

George Wythe-Wytheville 68, Galax 30

Graham 51, Tazewell 46

Green Run 70, Kellam 68, 2OT

Greenbrier Christian 54, Denbigh Baptist 37

Gretna 63, William Campbell 51

Sports

  • Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

  • American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

  • NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    • Hanover 62, Varina 59

    Hargrave Military 87, Roanoke Catholic 72

    Hermitage 57, Deep Run 53

    Honaker 74, Twin Valley 26

    J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 56

    John Handley 66, Liberty-Bealeton 43

    John Marshall 89, Glen Allen 44

    King George 68, Culpeper 51

    King’s Fork High School 80, Great Bridge 38

    Lake Taylor 59, Booker T. Washington 50

    Lancaster 76, Essex 42

    Landstown 56, Tallwood 45

    Loudoun County 39, Broad Run 36

    Loudoun Valley 68, Heritage (Leesburg) 49

    Massaponax 60, North Stafford 54

    McLean 65, Langley 63

    Meadowbrook 71, Prince George 57

    Middlesex 74, K&Q Central 52

    Millbrook 77, Kettle Run 57

    Mills Godwin 59, J.R. Tucker 36

    Monticello 62, Louisa 60

    Nandua 72, Northampton 71

    Nansemond River 72, Indian River 62

    New Covenant 61, Westover Christian 46

    Norfolk Collegiate 59, Walsingham Academy 46

    North Cross 69, Va. Episcopal 44

    Northside 68, William Fleming 58

    Oscar Smith 77, Deep Creek 52

    Parry McCluer 67, Covington 56

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 78, Pulaski County 48

    Patriot 75, Freedom (South Riding) 52

    Paul VI Catholic High School 69, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 60

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Peninsula Catholic 59, Steward School 52

    Potomac 93, Freedom (W) 88

    Potomac Falls 59, Independence 40

    Potomac School 76, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 48

    Ridgeview 70, Gate City 69

    Riverside 58, Woodgrove 43

    Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60, OT

    Salem 61, Hidden Valley 40

    Southampton Academy 70, Fuqua School 38

    Spotswood 64, Broadway 50

    Spotsylvania 57, Chancellor 55

    St. Annes-Belfield 73, Blue Ridge School 70

    St. Christopher’s 65, Fork Union Prep 60

    Stafford 53, Mountain View 48

    Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 50

    Thomas Dale 48, Matoaca 36

    Tunstall 63, Magna Vista 58

    Turner Ashby 40, Luray 33

    Virginia High 74, Marion 65

    W.T. Woodson 33, Fairfax 32

    Washington-Liberty 65, Yorktown 60, 2OT

    West Potomac 48, South County 45

    Western Albemarle 60, Orange County 36

    Western Branch 81, Hickory 54

    William Byrd 59, Lord Botetourt 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.