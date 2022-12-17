Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson Academy 56, Patrick Henry Academy 53
Augusta Christian, Ga. 82, Westwood 52
Beach, Ga. 46, Hilton Head Prep 42
Beaufort 54, May River 50
Belmont South Point, N.C. 83, York Comprehensive 56
Combine Academy, N.C. 75, Ridge View 50
Hannah-Pamplico 49, Carvers Bay 31
Hilton Head Christian Academy 59, Northwood Academy 52
Indian Land 72, Calvary, N.C. 69
Irmo 79, Chapin 53
James F. Byrnes 77, Cross Creek, Ga. 58
Manning 65, Scott’s Branch 57
North 89, Barnwell 66
North Augusta 73, Westside 70
North Mecklenburg, N.C. 83, W.J. Keenan 61
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 62, Gray Collegiate Academy 61, 2OT
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 69, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50
Pinewood Prep 43, Bishop England 37
Providence HomeSchool 65, Laurens Academy 41
Providence HomeSchool 73, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 31
Richard Winn Academy 55, Oconee County, Ga. 31
Richmond Academy, Ga. 60, Midland Valley 49
Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 82, Lexington 63
Scotland, N.C. 61, Marlboro County 36
South Pointe 83, York Comprehensive 56
Spartanburg Day 43, Heathwood Hall 41
Wade Hampton (H) 58, Bluffton 44
West Ashley 61, Hanahan 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/