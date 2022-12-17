AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson Academy 56, Patrick Henry Academy 53

Augusta Christian, Ga. 82, Westwood 52

Beach, Ga. 46, Hilton Head Prep 42

Beaufort 54, May River 50

Belmont South Point, N.C. 83, York Comprehensive 56

Combine Academy, N.C. 75, Ridge View 50

Hannah-Pamplico 49, Carvers Bay 31

Hilton Head Christian Academy 59, Northwood Academy 52

Indian Land 72, Calvary, N.C. 69

Irmo 79, Chapin 53

James F. Byrnes 77, Cross Creek, Ga. 58

Manning 65, Scott’s Branch 57

North 89, Barnwell 66

North Augusta 73, Westside 70

North Mecklenburg, N.C. 83, W.J. Keenan 61

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 62, Gray Collegiate Academy 61, 2OT

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 69, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50

Pinewood Prep 43, Bishop England 37

Providence HomeSchool 65, Laurens Academy 41

Providence HomeSchool 73, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 31

Richard Winn Academy 55, Oconee County, Ga. 31

Richmond Academy, Ga. 60, Midland Valley 49

ADVERTISEMENT

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 82, Lexington 63

Scotland, N.C. 61, Marlboro County 36

South Pointe 83, York Comprehensive 56

Spartanburg Day 43, Heathwood Hall 41

Wade Hampton (H) 58, Bluffton 44

West Ashley 61, Hanahan 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.