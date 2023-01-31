BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll
The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses:
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Minnetonka 19-2-0 1
2. Hill-Murray 18-2-1 2
3. Andover 19-3-0 5
4. Gentry Academy 18-2-0 3
5. Edina 17-4-1 4
6. Maple Grove 16-5-1 7
7. Stillwater 18-4-0 9
8. Holy Family 17-5-1 6
9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 16-5-1 8
10. Lakeville South 19-4-0 10
11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13-6-2 12
12. Moorhead 15-7-0 11
13. Apple Valley 17-5-1 14
14. Lakeville North 16-7-0 13
15. Roseville/Mahtomedi 16-7-1 15
16. Northfield 16-6-0 17
17. Grand Rapids/Greenway 13-11-0 16
18. North Wright County 10-10-1 18
19. Rogers 12-9-1 20
20. Blake 11-11-0 19
Add Page Element
Text Block
Other Teams Receiving Votes:
Owatonna, Duluth, Woodbury, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, Brainerd/Little Falls, East Ridge, Roseau, Bemidji, Alexandria, Shakopee, Grand Rapids/Greenway.
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Warroad 20-3-1 1
2. Academy of Holy Angels 19-3-1 2
3. Proctor/Hermantown 16-6-2 3
4. Simley 19-4-1 4
5. Orono 15-3-4 5
6. South St. Paul 19-5-1 6
7. Fergus Falls 18-4-1 10
8. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian 16-7-0 9
9. Luverne 16-6-0 7
10. Duluth Marshall 16-6-1 11
11. Crookston 15-5-2 12
12. Dodge County 14-7-1 8
13. Mankato East 15-6-0 13
14. Albert Lea 14-7-1 14
15. Rock Ridge 13-10-0 19
16. Delano/Rockford 11-8-1 15
17. Litchfield-Dassel/Cokato 10-9-3 17
18. New Ulm 15-8-1 20
19. Willmar 12-8-1 18
20. Moose Lake Area 11-9-2 16
Add Page Element
Text Block
Others Receiving Votes:
Two Rivers/St. Paul, Chisago Lakes Area, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Waseca.