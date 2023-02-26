Hood-Schifino helps No. 17 Hoosiers sweep No. 5 Purdue

1 of 8 Purdue center Zach Edey (15) and Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) 1 of 8 Purdue center Zach Edey (15) and Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points and Trey Galloway added 10 of his 13 in the second half Saturday, leading No. 17 Indiana to a 79-71 victory at No. 5 Purdue.

The Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) snapped a seven-game losing streak in West Lafayette and pulled their first season sweep in this bitter rivalry since 2012-13.

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 26 points and 16 rebounds and Fletcher Loyer added 14 points. Purdue (24-5, 13-5) has lost three of four and blew a chance to clinch a share of the conference crown in front of its home fans, who stood outside in chilly temperatures and snaking lines for hours before tip-off.

Most thought they were coming to see Round 2 of the Big Ten’s two top big men.

Instead, Edey dominated the paint early while Trayce Jackson-Davis was held scoreless for 28 minutes.

But Hood-Schifino and Galloway upstaged the stars in the first primetime weekend showdown between the rivals at Mackey Arena. Hood-Schifino scored in the first half to keep the Hoosiers within 38-34 at the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Galloway turned the game.

After Purdue scored the first basket of the second half, Galloway made a 3-pointer and spurred a 12-0 spurt by scoring eight points, with one steal and one assist during the run to give Indiana its first lead of the game a 46-40 edge with 15:52 to play.

Indiana never trailed again and extended the margin to as much as 13. Jackson-Davis finished with 10 points and eight rebounds despite playing much of the second half in foul trouble.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers certainly have played well since mid-January, winning nine of 12 and beating Purdue twice. And the secret to their success is obvious — defense. It allowed them to beat a top-five team on the road Saturday, even with Jackson-Davis held in check. That’s a good sign for the Hoosiers as March looms.

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter’s squad has hit its first real rough patch of the season and the timing couldn’t be worse. Though the Boilermakers have been the nation’s top-ranked team most of this season, they may be squandering a chance to earn a rare No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They need to find more consistent scoring options to help Edey — and fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Indiana: Tuesday’s road loss to an emotional Michigan State shouldn’t hurt much, especially with an impressive road victory at Purdue.

Purdue: The Boilermakers took a tumble last week and this one will only keep them sliding.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Iowa on Tuesday.

Purdue: Visits Wisconsin on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25