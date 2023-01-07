Sam Houston hosts Tarleton State following Grant’s 26-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (8-7, 2-1 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-4, 1-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -9; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Qua Grant scored 26 points in Sam Houston’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Bearkats have gone 4-1 at home. Sam Houston is the top team in the WAC shooting 39.0% from deep, led by Jaden Ray shooting 55.2% from 3-point range.

The Texans have gone 2-1 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freddy Hicks is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .