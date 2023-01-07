Kennesaw State hosts McKee and Queens

Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-4, 2-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens’ 75-74 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Royals are 5-0 in home games. Queens scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Owls are 2-1 in conference games. Kennesaw State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Dye is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Royals. McKee is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is shooting 48.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .