Smith, Moore score 18, Murray State defeats Evansville 74-58

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jamari Smith and Brian Moore scored 18 points each in Murray State’s 74-58 win over Evansville on Saturday night.

Smith went 8 of 15 from the field for the Racers (15-13, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Moore shot 5 of 10 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Quincy Anderson shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Marvin Coleman finished with 19 points and three steals for the Purple Aces (5-24, 1-17). Evansville also got 12 points and two steals from Yacine Toumi. Gabe Spinelli had 11 points.

Murray State carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Anderson led the way with eight points. Murray State pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 18 points. They outscored Evansville by 13 points in the final half, as Moore led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .