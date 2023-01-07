AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 45, Juda 36

Alma/Pepin 64, Gilmanton 55

Almond-Bancroft 59, Pittsville 41

Amherst 74, Menominee Indian 64

Antigo 65, Tomahawk 48

Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43

Argyle 55, Black Hawk 45

Ashland 59, Spooner 47

Assumption 63, Rib Lake 51

Auburndale 68, Chequamegon 46

Augusta 42, Eleva-Strum 40

Bay Port 61, Pulaski 44

Belleville 79, Wisconsin Heights 43

Berlin 66, Ripon 60

Black River Falls 46, Arcadia 43

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54

Bonduel 76, Goodman/Pembine 37

Bowler 70, Gresham Community 20

Brillion 57, Roncalli 29

Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34

Bruce 78, Winter 61

Burlington 48, Union Grove 34

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Hayward 39

Colby 77, Columbus Catholic 72

Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24

Crivitz 84, Suring 30

Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71

Cumberland 63, St. Croix Falls 54

D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49

Darlington 60, Iowa-Grant 37

De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35

Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40

Drummond 56, Northwood 40

Durand 58, Elmwood/Plum City 36

East Troy 60, Big Foot 56

Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54

Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45

Elcho 51, Crandon 26

Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 65

Evansville 67, Clinton 53

Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28

Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50

Florence 53, Three Lakes 33

    • Fond du Lac 59, Kaukauna 54

    Gillett 44, Niagara 41

    Grafton 84, Slinger 59

    Grantsburg 56, Shell Lake 54

    Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 74

    Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 49

    Hamilton 79, Germantown 61

    Highland 63, Benton 61

    Hilbert 72, Mishicot 42

    Homestead 84, West Bend West 51

    Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56

    Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62

    Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55

    Hurley 76, Mercer 31

    Independence 44, Lincoln 40

    Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Shoreland Lutheran 41

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 48

    Kiel 64, Chilton 46

    Kimberly 71, Appleton West 46

    Kohler 78, Oostburg 73

    La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 41

    Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64

    Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 36

    Lakeside Lutheran 62, Columbus 44

    Lancaster 60, River Valley 53

    Loyal 53, Gilman 20

    Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Notre Dame 55

    Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59

    Marion 54, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 28

    Marquette University 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

    Marshall 74, Waterloo 40

    Marshfield 62, Holmen 41

    Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56

    McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52

    McFarland 104, Whitewater 44

    Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30

    Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35

    Menasha 66, Green Bay West 41

    Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 81, Milwaukee Vincent 64

    Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63

    Milwaukee Riverside University 88, Milw. Washington 72

    Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

    Mineral Point 67, Cuba City 58

    Mondovi 71, Glenwood City 53

    Neenah 81, Oshkosh North 67

    New Glarus 51, Cambridge 41

    New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63

    Nicolet 46, Whitefish Bay 32

    North Crawford 54, Kickapoo 46

    Northwestern 98, Barron 54

    Northwood 49, Webster 47

    Onalaska 58, Aquinas 52

    Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29

    Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39

    Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57

    Pecatonica 59, Monticello 55

    Pewaukee 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 60

    Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 69

    Platteville 78, Richland Center 38

    Plymouth 56, Kewaskum 53

    Port Edwards 73, Rosholt 19

    Potosi 63, Belmont 43

    Poynette 49, Lodi 48

    Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48

    Prentice 59, Marathon 42

    Racine Case 57, Oak Creek 46

    Racine Park 64, Kenosha Tremper 60

    Racine St. Catherine’s 88, Racine Lutheran 37

    Random Lake 63, Ozaukee 51

    Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40

    Regis 63, Cadott 38

    Rhinelander 68, Lakeland 57

    River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34

    River Ridge 67, Shullsburg 55

    Salam School 67, University Lake/Trinity 54

    Seneca 76, Ithaca 60

    Shawano 65, Green Bay East 34

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47

    Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay Preble 43

    Siren 65, Luck 49

    Somerset 71, Altoona 43

    Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31

    Spencer 83, Greenwood 54

    Spring Valley 81, Colfax 69

    St. John’s NW Military Academy 49, Destiny 48

    Stevens Point 60, Merrill 42

    Stratford 72, Abbotsford 35

    Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 46

    Unity 50, Clear Lake 35

    Valders 81, New Holstein 60

    Wausau East 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67

    Wausaukee 73, White Lake 50

    Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51

    Wauwatosa West 78, Menomonee Falls 44

    Wauzeka-Steuben 82, Weston 32

    West Allis Central 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 75

    West Bend East 74, Cedarburg 53

    West De Pere 57, Seymour 40

    Westosha Central 73, Delavan-Darien 31

    Weyauwega-Fremont 70, Iola-Scandinavia 39

    Whitehall 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 46

    Whitnall 61, Shorewood 38

    Wild Rose 72, Tri-County 26

    Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48

    Wisconsin Lutheran 71, New Berlin West 39

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Manawa 54

    Wrightstown 74, Oconto Falls 67

    Xavier 61, New London 52

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

