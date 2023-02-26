Belo scores 21, Montana State tops Portland State 91-78

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo scored 21 points as Montana State beat Portland State 91-78 on Saturday night.

Belo had 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky Conference). Raequan Battle scored 20 points, going 6 of 11 and 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Great Osobor shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Vikings (12-17, 6-10) were led by Cameron Parker, who recorded 26 points and four assists. Portland State also got 12 points and six rebounds from Jorell Saterfield. Keshaun Saunders also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .