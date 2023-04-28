Real Salt Lake brings losing streak into matchup with Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC (1-3-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (1-4-0, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Real Salt Lake -102, Charlotte FC +253, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake will try to break a four-game skid when it hosts Charlotte FC.

RSL finished 12-11-11 overall and 9-3-5 at home a season ago. RSL averaged 1.3 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game last season.

Charlotte compiled a 13-18-3 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-12-2 in road games. Charlotte averaged 1.3 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justen Glad has two goals for RSL. Damir Kreilach has one goal and one assist.

Enzo Copetti has two goals for Charlotte. Kamil Jozwiak has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 0.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through five games while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Charlotte: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bode Davis (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Jefferson Savarino (injured), Bryan Oviedo (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

Charlotte: Guzman Corujo (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured), Kristijan Kahlina (injured), Ashley Westwood (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .